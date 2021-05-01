Special category report: The Rise of Organic Grains and Flours - 1

S P E C I A L C AT E G O R Y R E P O R T : The Rise of Organic Grains and Flours D emand for organic baked goods among consumers continues to drive demand for organic agriculture in the grain fields. While this category holds a small share of total organic food sales and total crop acreage, its gains in both shelf space and acreage cannot be denied. In this special category report, written by the editors of Baking & Snack and Milling & Baking News and sponsored by Ardent Mills, see how consumers are responding to organic baked goods and how organic baking companies can win over the hesitant consumer. Also learn what challenges still exist for organic agriculture as it tries to keep up with growing demand.

