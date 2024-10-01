Snackification - AAK 2024 - 1

Ingredients to Snackification Success As consumer eating habits shift, product developers can leverage solutions and partnerships for crave-worthy baked goods, confections and other snacks Munching. Noshing. Grazing. Whatever it is called, it's clear that snacking has become a way of life and an all-day habit for today's consumers. Changing tastes and schedules have redefined daypart-based eating and propelled the snacking category to annual sales of $135 billion. Market research bears out these eating patterns. A recent study from NIQ, for example, shows that snacks or small meals eaten throughout the day are increasingly taking the place of full meals, with 82% of snacks now eaten at home. Another survey from Circana revealed that nearly half - 46% - of people eat three or more snacks a day. Many of those snackers are younger consumers, with Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers driving snacking occasions. They are spreading around their love of snacking, too: 63% of consumers told Circana researchers that they are snacking in between meals, 26% are including snack products with meals and 11% are replacing meals with snacks. Although some snacks are still savored as total treats, better-for-you snacks are reshaping the modern snackification marketplace. Circana's research shows that nearly two thirds (62%) of consumers actively seek out snacks that are good for them as part of their snacking habits, up 4.8% from 2019. In addition, 54% agree that snacks are an important part of their healthy eating plan throughout the day. Accordingly, snacks made with healthier ingredients are becoming increasingly popular. According to NIQ, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of better-for-you snacking products outpaced non-better-for-you snacks in all channels Bakery is one channel that is seeing growing demand for healthy options such as snacks made with plant-based ingredients. In a recent trends report, Innova Market Insights

