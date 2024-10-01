Snackification - AAK 2024 - 1
Ingredients to
Snackification Success
As consumer eating habits shift, product developers can
leverage solutions and partnerships for crave-worthy
baked goods, confections and other snacks
Munching. Noshing. Grazing.
Whatever it is called, it's clear that snacking
has become a way of life and an all-day habit
for today's consumers. Changing tastes and
schedules have redefined daypart-based eating
and propelled the snacking category to annual
sales of $135 billion.
Market research bears out these eating
patterns. A recent study from NIQ, for example,
shows that snacks or small meals eaten
throughout the day are increasingly taking the
place of full meals, with 82% of snacks now
eaten at home.
Another survey from Circana revealed that
nearly half - 46% - of people eat three or
more snacks a day. Many of those snackers are
younger consumers, with Gen Z and Gen Alpha
consumers driving snacking occasions. They
are spreading around their love of snacking, too:
63% of consumers told Circana researchers that
they are snacking in between meals, 26% are
including snack products with meals and 11%
are replacing meals with snacks.
Although some snacks are still savored as
total treats, better-for-you snacks are reshaping
the modern snackification marketplace.
Circana's research shows that nearly two thirds
(62%) of consumers actively seek out snacks
that are good for them as part of their snacking
habits, up 4.8% from 2019. In addition, 54%
agree that snacks are an important part of their
healthy eating plan throughout the day.
Accordingly, snacks made with healthier
ingredients are becoming increasingly popular.
According to NIQ, the compound annual
growth rate (CAGR) of better-for-you snacking
products outpaced non-better-for-you snacks in
all channels
Bakery is one channel that is seeing
growing demand for healthy options such as
snacks made with plant-based ingredients. In
a recent trends report, Innova Market Insights
