AB Mauri - Take This Call - 2022

TAKE THIS CALL. DEPENDING ON YOUR VANTAGE POINT, the distance between the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) in 2019 and the upcoming edition this September in Las Vegas has either been a lifetime ago or has seemed shorter than ever. Obviously, the global pandemic - which still is bouncing around a bit like a hurried international tourist - has affected how we go about our daily lives. So, now is the time to reconnect with baking industry colleagues and get excited about IBIE. If you recall from past conventions, AB Mauri North America - a leader in yeast and bakery ingredient solutions - revolutionized its approach to IBIE in 2016 and 2019, through a " science of baking " virtual reality experience and " art of baking " gallery installation, respectively. In 2022, ABMNA is back at it...this time, with a fresh, new path...and that path leads to Europe. Considering how COVID-19 heavily impacted global travel for a couple of years, we've decided to take show attendees on a recreated journey to a foreign, yet familiar place - historic Baker Street in London, U.K. Designed to inspire and educate, AB Mauri's booth will focus on a variety of non-traditional elements to appeal to both industrial and artisan bakers. Key features for this unique " trip across the pond " include: * The return of the " Ace of Cakes " & " Ace of Taste " himself - Duff Goldman * A two-story double-decker bus façade * Charm City Cakes-inspired streetside storefronts: a bakery, tea shoppe & detective agency * A life-size Buckingham Palace backdrop with a uniformed guardsman * Fleischmann's Yeast's own John Dough * A Twinings Tea & coffee bar featuring our take on freshly baked scones and cake jars * Iconic red British phone booths * And much more Please stop by and visit our exceptional team of bakers and innovation experts in booth #1832 during IBIE 2022...you won't want to miss out. Cheers! 1

