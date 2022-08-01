AB Mauri - Take This Call - 2022 - 1
TAKE THIS CALL.
DEPENDING ON YOUR VANTAGE POINT,
the distance between the International
Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) in 2019
and the upcoming edition this September in
Las Vegas has either been a lifetime ago or
has seemed shorter than ever. Obviously, the
global pandemic - which still is bouncing
around a bit like a hurried international
tourist - has affected how we go about our
daily lives. So, now is the time to reconnect
with baking industry colleagues and get
excited about IBIE.
If you recall from past conventions, AB
Mauri North America - a leader in yeast and
bakery ingredient solutions - revolutionized its
approach to IBIE in 2016 and 2019, through
a " science of baking " virtual reality experience
and " art of baking " gallery installation,
respectively. In 2022, ABMNA is back at
it...this time, with a fresh, new path...and
that path leads to Europe. Considering how
COVID-19 heavily impacted global travel for a
couple of years, we've decided to take show
attendees on a recreated journey to a foreign,
yet familiar place - historic Baker Street in
London, U.K.
Designed to inspire and educate, AB Mauri's
booth will focus on a variety of non-traditional
elements to appeal to both industrial and
artisan bakers. Key features for this unique
" trip across the pond " include:
* The return of the " Ace of Cakes "
& " Ace of Taste " himself - Duff Goldman
* A two-story double-decker bus façade
* Charm City Cakes-inspired streetside
storefronts: a bakery, tea shoppe & detective
agency
* A life-size Buckingham Palace backdrop
with a uniformed guardsman
* Fleischmann's Yeast's own John Dough
* A Twinings Tea & coffee bar featuring our
take on freshly baked scones and cake jars
* Iconic red British phone booths
* And much more
Please stop by and visit our exceptional team of bakers and innovation experts in
booth #1832 during IBIE 2022...you won't want to miss out. Cheers!
1
AB Mauri - Take This Call - 2022
Table of Contents for the Digital Edition of AB Mauri - Take This Call - 2022
AB Mauri - Take This Call - 2022 - 1
AB Mauri - Take This Call - 2022 - 2
AB Mauri - Take This Call - 2022 - 3
AB Mauri - Take This Call - 2022 - 4
AB Mauri - Take This Call - 2022 - 5
AB Mauri - Take This Call - 2022 - 6
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/abm/ab-mauri-take-this-call-2022
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/abm/2019_08_01
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/abm/2018_10_18
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/abm/2018_04_01
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/abm/2017_03_01
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/abm/2016_09_01
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/abm/2016_03_01
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/abm/2015_04_01
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/abm/2014_12_01
https://www.nxtbookmedia.com