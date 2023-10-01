Real Dairy - Butter Buds October 2023 - 1

the secret is starting with Baking in deliciousness without breaking the bank: REAL DAIRY WHILE THERE'S A LOT OF TALK AMONG bakers about using dairy alternative and plant-based ingredients, taste always reigns with consumers and most of these ingredients simply do not deliver what consumers expect in their breads, cakes, cookies, crackers and more. That's why real dairy continues to be a critical part of formulations. Real dairy is also part of the " back-to-basics " trend that appeal to consumers who seek out more naturally nutritious products. Younger generations associate descriptors such as " organic " and " natural " with " healthy " food, according to the 2023 Food and Health Survey from the International Food Information Council (IFIC), Washington, D.C. They appreciate callouts on product packages, such as " made with real butter " and " contains natural cheese. " Part of this is because they know where real dairy comes from and appreciate its strict chain of supply. Butter Buds® Inc., Racine, Wis., located in America's Heartland, produces flavor solutions made from real butter and cheese. The company uses a proprietary enzymemodification process to unlock the hidden, potent flavors in butter and cheese, with the end result being natural powdered concentrates. These ingredients contribute color, flavor, richness and texture that typical flavors cannot provide to baked goods. They work synergistically with other ingredients, such as butter, cheese and other fats, to boost the overall flavor impact and deliver deliciousness while keeping products affordable. " Our ingredient solutions can deliver better-tasting foods with improved nutritional profiles while keeping ingredient costs down, " said Michael Ivey, National Sales Director at Butter Buds. " These concentrates capture rich flavor and deliver a full-bodied mouthfeel with better texture, while masking off-flavors and rounding out any harsh notes. Plus, our solutions help manufacturers meet the demand for clean labels, with real dairy, dairy alternatives and organic options. " Having our hard-working ingredients in the matrix often means manufacturers can reduce usage levels of whole butter and cheese, " said Ivey. " This is very helpful during inflationary times and when supply chains are strained. " Inside: Explore the many ways to use Butter Buds concentrates.

