Cain Food - Special Formulas - November 2020

ORGANIC R ANGE
Besides consumer fascination with organic
foods, the acquisition of regional organic
bread specialty bakeries by leading U.S.
baking companies has spurred interest in
this category by many other bakers. At $50
billion in sales today, organic foods represent
just 5.7% of the overall retail food market,
but that's more than double what it was 10
years ago, according to the Organic Trade
Association. Bread leads the organic baked
goods category, with U.S. sales expected
to exceed $4.3 billion by 2022, according to
Fact.MR. "The market is growing, and our
customers are asking for organic-certified
ingredient solutions," said John Hinds,
innovation and product development
manager, Cain Food Industries, Dallas.
Making organic baked goods is not like
producing regular styles, especially when it
comes to ingredients. "We saw a growing
need for quality ingredients for the organic
products," said Bradley Cain, president, Cain
Food Industries.
When it comes to organic baked goods,
Cain explained that softening improvements
and natural mold inhibition are particularly
critical.
