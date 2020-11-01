Cain Food - Special Formulas - November 2020 - 1

FOR THOSE SPECIAL FORMULAS To achieve success, you need the creative ingredient choices offered by Cain Food Industries. W hat makes a bakery formulation special? Consumer preference is often the defining factor, but the baker's desire for new markets can also prompt the choice of a special formula. How you handle those formulas and the ingredients you choose can make all the difference to your success. ORGANIC R ANGE Besides consumer fascination with organic foods, the acquisition of regional organic bread specialty bakeries by leading U.S. baking companies has spurred interest in this category by many other bakers. At $50 billion in sales today, organic foods represent just 5.7% of the overall retail food market, but that's more than double what it was 10 years ago, according to the Organic Trade Cain_Ezine_SpecialFormulas_M110320.indd 1 Association. Bread leads the organic baked goods category, with U.S. sales expected to exceed $4.3 billion by 2022, according to Fact.MR. "The market is growing, and our customers are asking for organic-certified ingredient solutions," said John Hinds, innovation and product development manager, Cain Food Industries, Dallas. Making organic baked goods is not like producing regular styles, especially when it comes to ingredients. "We saw a growing need for quality ingredients for the organic products," said Bradley Cain, president, Cain Food Industries. When it comes to organic baked goods, Cain explained that softening improvements and natural mold inhibition are particularly critical. 10/9/2020 12:23:58 PM

Cain Food - Special Formulas - November 2020

Table of Contents for the Digital Edition of Cain Food - Special Formulas - November 2020