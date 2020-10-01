Rise up to Leavening Challenges -- Church & Dwight October 2020 - 1
How to
rise up
to leavening
challenges
A
n essential component of the baking
process, leavening is responsible for
the rise or lift in many baked goods
and inﬂuences the taste and mouthfeel of
products such as cakes, muffins, cookies
and more. To ensure this activity functions
properly, many bakers turn to chemical
leavening systems.
Chemical leavening systems based on a
Bicarbonate and a leavening acid offer the
advantage of predictable performance
and precise delivery of leavening gas when
it is needed during the baking process.
Similar systems are used in the formulation
of effervescent powders and tablets that
come to life when added to water.
But some care must be taken to avoid
triggering a pre-reaction that leads to
an early release of carbon dioxide. If the
leavening power or ability to generate
carbon dioxide gas is lost during processing
or storage, it won't be available when
needed during the mixing and baking
process, leaving products ﬂat and
vulnerable to possible taste and color
issues.
