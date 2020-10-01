Rise up to Leavening Challenges -- Church & Dwight October 2020 - 1

How to rise up to leavening challenges A n essential component of the baking process, leavening is responsible for the rise or lift in many baked goods and inﬂuences the taste and mouthfeel of products such as cakes, muffins, cookies and more. To ensure this activity functions properly, many bakers turn to chemical leavening systems. Chemical leavening systems based on a Bicarbonate and a leavening acid offer the advantage of predictable performance and precise delivery of leavening gas when it is needed during the baking process. Similar systems are used in the formulation of effervescent powders and tablets that come to life when added to water. But some care must be taken to avoid triggering a pre-reaction that leads to an early release of carbon dioxide. If the leavening power or ability to generate carbon dioxide gas is lost during processing or storage, it won't be available when needed during the mixing and baking process, leaving products ﬂat and vulnerable to possible taste and color issues.

