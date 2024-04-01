Recipe for Resilience - Corbion 2024 - 1
Recipe for Resilience
Solutions for Ensuring Freshness and Quality of Baked Goods
W
hile consumers aren't growing stale
on baked goods, they want to get
the most out of what they spend.
That's why demand is growing for products with
a longer shelf life that still meets high thresholds
for taste and freshness.
Overall, baked goods are still staples in the
American diet. Consumers buy such products
across many channels, including grocery stores,
convenience stores, mass stores, discount stores,
club stores, e-commerce sites and many types of
foodservice locations.
Recent data from NielsenIQ confirms that
consumers are keeping many of these items in
their diets, even as they seek to stick to their
budget and stretch out the foods they have on
hand. According to NIQ, the bakery product
market in the U.S. for all outlets combined plus
Convenience for 52 weeks ending March 23,
2024, hit $43.2 billion.
Several types of baked goods are popular. Data
from NIQ reveals that unit sales of flatbreads
(e.g., tortillas, wraps, pita, naan) increased +3.1%
for the latest 52 weeks ending March 23, 2024.
Other bread products growing during the same
period are crusty breads +7.2%, dinner rolls
+2.0%, mini bagels +3.8%.
That said, softer unit sales with bakery
products indicate that consumers are making
trade off decisions, in part, driven by concerns
Recipe for Resilience - Corbion 2024
Table of Contents for the Digital Edition of Recipe for Resilience - Corbion 2024
Recipe for Resilience - Corbion 2024 - 1
Recipe for Resilience - Corbion 2024 - 2
Recipe for Resilience - Corbion 2024 - 3
Recipe for Resilience - Corbion 2024 - 4
Recipe for Resilience - Corbion 2024 - 5
Recipe for Resilience - Corbion 2024 - 6
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/corbion/recipe-for-resilience-corbion-2024
https://www.nxtbookmedia.com