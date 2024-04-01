Recipe for Resilience - Corbion 2024 - 1

Recipe for Resilience Solutions for Ensuring Freshness and Quality of Baked Goods W hile consumers aren't growing stale on baked goods, they want to get the most out of what they spend. That's why demand is growing for products with a longer shelf life that still meets high thresholds for taste and freshness. Overall, baked goods are still staples in the American diet. Consumers buy such products across many channels, including grocery stores, convenience stores, mass stores, discount stores, club stores, e-commerce sites and many types of foodservice locations. Recent data from NielsenIQ confirms that consumers are keeping many of these items in their diets, even as they seek to stick to their budget and stretch out the foods they have on hand. According to NIQ, the bakery product market in the U.S. for all outlets combined plus Convenience for 52 weeks ending March 23, 2024, hit $43.2 billion. Several types of baked goods are popular. Data from NIQ reveals that unit sales of flatbreads (e.g., tortillas, wraps, pita, naan) increased +3.1% for the latest 52 weeks ending March 23, 2024. Other bread products growing during the same period are crusty breads +7.2%, dinner rolls +2.0%, mini bagels +3.8%. That said, softer unit sales with bakery products indicate that consumers are making trade off decisions, in part, driven by concerns

Recipe for Resilience - Corbion 2024

Table of Contents for the Digital Edition of Recipe for Resilience - Corbion 2024