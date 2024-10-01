Reducing Waste - Corbion 2024 - 1

Tyler Olson - shutterstock.com and a Potential Business Advantage Why Reducing Waste Is Everyone's Business - S S o much work goes into the development and production cycles, it can be easy to overlook discarded items that go by the wayside at some point. But there are challenges, if not potential crises when it comes to unused or underused baked goods: data from the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) shows that about 1.4 billion tons of food are wasted worldwide each year, and that Americans toss an average of approximately a pound of food per person every day. Farming and agriculture are not the only contributors to this issue; manufacturing processes also contribute to overall food waste. Human error is a top cause of food waste at the production level and other factors, including equipment and the optimal use of ingredients, contribute to losses that are costly from both a financial and environmental standpoint. In addition, new product development can create food waste due to the production processes that manufacturers must go through to coordinate correct volumes and product quality. Meanwhile, 43% of food waste in America comes from consumers' homes, the nonprofit group ReFED reports. People throw out food for a lot of reasons, but spoilage and perceived spoilage are behind many of the

