Reducing Waste - Corbion 2024 - 1
and a Potential Business Advantage
Why Reducing Waste Is
Everyone's Business -
S
S
o much work goes into the development
and production cycles, it can be easy
to overlook discarded items that go
by the wayside at some point. But there are
challenges, if not potential crises when it comes
to unused or underused baked goods: data
from the United Nations' Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO) shows that about 1.4
billion tons of food are wasted worldwide each
year, and that Americans toss an average of
approximately a pound of food per person
every day.
Farming and agriculture are not the only
contributors to this issue; manufacturing
processes also contribute to overall food
waste. Human error is a top cause of food
waste at the production level and other
factors, including equipment and the
optimal use of ingredients, contribute to
losses that are costly from both a financial
and environmental standpoint. In addition,
new product development can create food
waste due to the production processes that
manufacturers must go through to coordinate
correct volumes and product quality.
Meanwhile, 43% of food waste in America
comes from consumers' homes, the nonprofit
group ReFED reports. People throw out
food for a lot of reasons, but spoilage and
perceived spoilage are behind many of the
