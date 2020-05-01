Better Bakery - Kemin 2020 - 1

Investing in Better Bakery for Today and Tomorrow S mashed avocado gets spread on a slice of grilled rustic white bread brushed with olive oil and garnished with chopped pistachios and micro sprouts. A gluten-free tortilla wraps beef shawarma with tomato slices and basil-infused Greek yogurt. Multi-grain flatbread is topped with diced barbecue chicken, caramelized red onions and gorgonzola crumbles, then finished with a balsamic drizzle. Innovative baked goods provide a canvas for the on-trend culinary creations consumers crave. Bakers are being called to action to produce these products efficiently, economically and cleanly. Baked goods have come a long way since packaged sliced white loaves appeared on retail shelves in the late 1920s. Today's consumers are seeking out cleaner labels, artisan quality and better-for-you formulations, along with internationally inspired concepts for creative recipe development. But, as 2020 has shown the food and beverage industry, the marketplace is unpredictable. The first few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic had consumers putting all preferences aside to simply have bread- any bread-for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, as well as buns for burgers and hot dogs, and tortillas for any day Taco Tuesday. So, bakers baked and retailers Kemin_Ezine_0520.indd 1 stocked shelves, day and night, for weeks in a row. Bread, buns and tortillas are versatile comfort foods and are always popular during emergencies, be it a flood, fire or virus. Efficient ingredient solutions enable rapid production to fill orders in a timely manner. These systems will often include shelf life extenders to slow staling, molding and other biological changes, which helps keep product affordable by reducing food waste. Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80% of the world with its products 4/27/2020 4:37:05 PM

