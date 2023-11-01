Ingredient Technology - Kemin 2023 - 1

INGREDIENT TECHNOLOGY Assists with Reducing Waste Bakers and grain-based snack food makers incorporate ingredients from Kemin® in order to do their part in reducing food waste, a growing priority for today's shoppers. These technologies help extend product shelf life by slowing staling, delaying lipid oxidation, reducing microbial growth and more. Explore the options to assist with this industry-wide effort. CONTINUED ON PAGE 2 TOWFIQU BARBHUIYA, VASYL, EKATERINA MYSHENKO, CC-IMAGES - @STOCK.ADOBE.COM

Ingredient Technology - Kemin 2023

Table of Contents for the Digital Edition of Ingredient Technology - Kemin 2023