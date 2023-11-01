Ingredient Technology - Kemin 2023 - 1

INGREDIENT TECHNOLOGY
Assists with Reducing Waste
Bakers and grain-based snack food makers
incorporate ingredients from Kemin® in order
to do their part in reducing food waste, a
growing priority for today's shoppers. These
technologies help extend product shelf life by
slowing staling, delaying lipid oxidation, reducing
microbial growth and more. Explore the options
to assist with this industry-wide effort.
CONTINUED ON PAGE 2
TOWFIQU BARBHUIYA, VASYL, EKATERINA MYSHENKO, CC-IMAGES - @STOCK.ADOBE.COM
http://STOCK.ADOBE.COM

Ingredient Technology - Kemin 2023

Table of Contents for the Digital Edition of Ingredient Technology - Kemin 2023

Ingredient Technology - Kemin 2023 - 1
Ingredient Technology - Kemin 2023 - 2
Ingredient Technology - Kemin 2023 - 3
Ingredient Technology - Kemin 2023 - 4
Ingredient Technology - Kemin 2023 - 5
Ingredient Technology - Kemin 2023 - 6
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/kemin/ingredient-technology-kemin-2023
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/kemin/product-quality-kemin-2023
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/kemin/the-know-kemin-2023
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/kemin/what-if-kemin-2022
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/kemin/clean-label-kemin-2022
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/kemin/kemin-keep-it-fresh
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/kemin/2020_09_01
https://www.nxtbook.com/sosland/kemin/2020_05_01
https://www.nxtbookmedia.com