What if - Kemin 2022

Turn Challenging What-Ifs into Successful Can-Dos W hat if you could add limited-time offerings to your brand, such as pumpkin flatbread in the autumn and red velvet scones for Valentine's Day? What if you could test market better-for-you formulations of your most popular items, such as a high-protein tortilla or a low-carbohydrate bagel? What if you could consistently offer baked goods' consumers innovative new products that meet their nutritional needs and flavor cravings, while keeping labels clean and at an affordable price? All this is possible when you partner with Kemin Food Technologies, Des Moines, Iowa. " Consumers' shopping lists have never been longer than they are today, " says Courtney Schwartz, Marketing Director at Kemin. " Household members have specific dietary and nutritional desires that require customized product formulations. We no longer live in a onesize-fits all society. " By matching various formulation requirements with the proper solutions, Kemin can help you easily fulfill this demand and feature more varieties for your brand. Anything is possible. " Today's supplier shortages can cause issues for your bakery, especially if your ingredient sourcing tends to be smaller volume, as in the case with specialty and limited-edition products, " says Ms. Schwartz. " At Kemin, our size and ability mean we can procure ingredients for multiple industries and leverage our buying power to ensure your supply, when and where you need it. " The new Kemin Bakery Innovation Center enables customers to do their product development alongside Kemin experts without eating into their bakery's valuable production time. Kemin knows how to help bakers make their products better tasting, better performing and longer lasting. Inside PAGE 2: Trends in baking innovations PAGE 3: The Kemin Bakery Innovation Center PAGE 4: SHIELD® Pure for clean-label preservation PAGE 5: Expert insights to ensure quality PAGE 6: Kemin ingredient solutions DENIRA - STOCK.ADOBE.COM - 241836684

