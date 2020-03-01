Lesaffre - March 2020 - 1
Dough
AF
FR
EA
ND
RED
S TA R Y E A S T
IN THE
O
OY
BROUGHT T
U
BY
LE
S
Looking Forward:
2020 Expectations
Excitement continues to
build as we embark on not
only a new year but a new
decade of innovation. Here
at Lesaffre, we're continually
working on new ways to
help bakers throughout the
industry meet the evolving
expectations of consumers.
This includes an upcoming
consumer insights study
where we'll dive into the
speciﬁc attributes consumers
look for in bakery items and
the importance of those
attributes when making a
ﬁnal purchase decision.
We believe these
observations will also enable
greater insights into the
growing Millennial and Gen
Z demographics. Today,
Millennials account for onefourth of CPG shoppers
and make up one-third of
CPG spending, according to
the International Deli Dairy
and Bakery Association's
(IDDBA) 2020 What's
in Store report. This
powerhouse demographic
looks for companies
using responsibly sourced
ingredients and they desire
food purchases to replicate
the same high-quality
eating experiences they
would have in a restaurant,
according to the report.
Products like Artisan
Fleurage, a winner of
the Saveur de l'annee
2020 Flavor of the Year
award in France, help our
bakery customers deliver
the authentic sensory
enhancements consumers
desire. The patent-pending
innovation contains a blend
of seeds and proprietary
ingredients, meeting
consumer expectations
for clean-label and health
and wellness. Other efforts
include continuing expansion
of our organic line of yeast
and dough conditioners.
Rivaling clean label in
importance, organic is now
considered the norm with
one in three new food dollars
spent on natural organic
foods (IDDBA What's in
Store). This makes focusing
on natural and organic more
important than ever. To
help bakers accommodate
these expectations, we're
proud to introduce our new
SafPro® Performance 5.0
dough improver and SafPro
Flat Bread 3.1 products. (See
pages 2-3). Don't forget
to also check out our new
whitepaper demonstrating
how the Encore Plus line
of innovative products
can improve texture and
extend the freshness of soft
pretzels (See page 4).
"TO BE A
VALUED
PARTNER,
LESAFFRE
NEEDS TO BE
AGILE TO THE
NEEDS OF OUR
CUSTOMER
BASE. OUR
ONGOING
EFFORTS IN
RESEARCH
ALONG WITH
INCREASING
CAPABILITIES
AND CAPACITIES
ALLOW US TO
OFFER BETTER,
SMARTER
SOLUTIONS TO
OUR BAKING
PARTNERS."
TOM BENNER,
PRESIDENT
AND CEO OF
L E S A F F R E C O R P.
�
https://lesaffreyeast.com/blog/clean-label-freshness-in-soft-pretzels-2/
Lesaffre - March 2020
