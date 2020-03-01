Lesaffre - March 2020 - 1

Dough AF FR EA ND RED S TA R Y E A S T IN THE O OY BROUGHT T U BY LE S Looking Forward: 2020 Expectations Excitement continues to build as we embark on not only a new year but a new decade of innovation. Here at Lesaffre, we're continually working on new ways to help bakers throughout the industry meet the evolving expectations of consumers. This includes an upcoming consumer insights study where we'll dive into the speciﬁc attributes consumers look for in bakery items and the importance of those attributes when making a ﬁnal purchase decision. We believe these observations will also enable greater insights into the growing Millennial and Gen Z demographics. Today, Millennials account for onefourth of CPG shoppers and make up one-third of CPG spending, according to the International Deli Dairy and Bakery Association's (IDDBA) 2020 What's in Store report. This powerhouse demographic looks for companies using responsibly sourced ingredients and they desire food purchases to replicate the same high-quality eating experiences they would have in a restaurant, according to the report. Products like Artisan Fleurage, a winner of the Saveur de l'annee 2020 Flavor of the Year award in France, help our bakery customers deliver the authentic sensory enhancements consumers desire. The patent-pending innovation contains a blend of seeds and proprietary ingredients, meeting consumer expectations for clean-label and health and wellness. Other efforts include continuing expansion of our organic line of yeast and dough conditioners. Rivaling clean label in importance, organic is now considered the norm with one in three new food dollars spent on natural organic foods (IDDBA What's in Store). This makes focusing on natural and organic more important than ever. To help bakers accommodate these expectations, we're proud to introduce our new SafPro® Performance 5.0 dough improver and SafPro Flat Bread 3.1 products. (See pages 2-3). Don't forget to also check out our new whitepaper demonstrating how the Encore Plus line of innovative products can improve texture and extend the freshness of soft pretzels (See page 4). "TO BE A VALUED PARTNER, LESAFFRE NEEDS TO BE AGILE TO THE NEEDS OF OUR CUSTOMER BASE. OUR ONGOING EFFORTS IN RESEARCH ALONG WITH INCREASING CAPABILITIES AND CAPACITIES ALLOW US TO OFFER BETTER, SMARTER SOLUTIONS TO OUR BAKING PARTNERS." TOM BENNER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF L E S A F F R E C O R P.

