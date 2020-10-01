In the dough - Lesaffre November 2020 - 1

Dough AF FR EA ND RED S TA R Y E A S T IN THE O OY BROUGHT T U BY LE S The Clean Label Consumer The clean label trend, supported by sharp consumer demand, is driving signiﬁcant changes in formulations. Unfortunately, for many bakeries, past efforts at clean label formulation resulted in inferior or inconsistently processed products. The trend toward "clean" labels, which are simple and easily understood by consumers, has become well-established over the past decade and will likely continue to gain in popularity. Consumers increasingly value transparency and information from the brands they purchase. Emulsiﬁers play a crucial role in product quality for bakeries. They reduce staling, improve gas retention, provide aeration and foam stabilization, and contribute to softening the crumb of a ﬁnished product. These functions as well as emulsiﬁers' interactions with fats, oils, carbohydrates, and proteins make them valuable ingredients in baked goods, pastries and premium desserts. "GIVEN THEIR DIVERSE FUNCTIONALITY, PRODUCTS IN THE ENCORE PORTFOLIO PROVIDE CLEAN LABEL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONVENTIONAL INGREDIENTS, AND THEY CONTROL PROCESSING PERFORMANCE." TOM BENNER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF L E S A F F R E C O R P.

