In the dough - Lesaffre November 2020 - 1
Dough
AF
FR
EA
ND
RED
S TA R Y E A S T
IN THE
O
OY
BROUGHT T
U
BY
LE
S
The Clean Label Consumer
The clean label trend,
supported by sharp
consumer demand,
is driving signiﬁcant
changes in formulations.
Unfortunately, for many
bakeries, past efforts at
clean label formulation
resulted in inferior or
inconsistently processed
products.
The trend toward
"clean" labels, which
are simple and easily
understood by
consumers, has become
well-established over
the past decade and
will likely continue
to gain in popularity.
Consumers increasingly
value transparency and
information from the
brands they purchase.
Emulsiﬁers play a
crucial role in product
quality for bakeries.
They reduce staling,
improve gas retention,
provide aeration and
foam stabilization,
and contribute to
softening the crumb
of a ﬁnished product.
These functions as
well as emulsiﬁers'
interactions with fats,
oils, carbohydrates, and
proteins make them
valuable ingredients in
baked goods, pastries
and premium desserts.
"GIVEN THEIR
DIVERSE
FUNCTIONALITY,
PRODUCTS IN
THE ENCORE
PORTFOLIO
PROVIDE
CLEAN LABEL
ALTERNATIVES
FOR
CONVENTIONAL
INGREDIENTS,
AND THEY
CONTROL
PROCESSING
PERFORMANCE."
TOM BENNER,
PRESIDENT
AND CEO OF
L E S A F F R E C O R P.
�
In the dough - Lesaffre November 2020
