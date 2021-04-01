In the dough - Lesaffre April 2021 - 1

D RE D S TA R Y E A S T Dough AF FR EA N IN THE U B R O U G H T T O YO BY LE S Why the Need for ESL? Extended Shelf Life (ESL) is imperative to success in today's marketplace because of the immediate need for bakery products that achieve the sweet spot of at least 5 days shelf life, a market need brought on by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also worth noting that pizza and flat bread are often difficult to produce when using automated equipment, given their appearance and form: the dough may tear or shrink right up until the baking phase. If the fermentation is poorly handled, the taste and rheological properties of the dough are adversely affected. Finally, to preserve the flexibility of the dough, the level of water must be high, which makes it especially sensitive to mold growth. Lesaffre Saf Pro® pizza and flat bread improvers take into account the specificities of each manufacturing process (straight process, controlled proofing, freezing techniques, etc.) and adapt formulations to preserve intact the characteristics specific to flat bread: flexibility, shelf life, and consistency. This is important to understand because tortillas and flatbreads have benefitted from growing interest in global cuisines, the popularity of Mexican foods, and the persistent perception of a healthy halo. However, it is the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that will significantly increase sales of such bakery items, as consumers bake, cook, and eat at home. Tortillas and flatbreads are outperforming the entire bakery aisle as compared with bread, English muffins and bakery snacks, both during the height of pandemic and most recently, according to IRI. In the 52 weeks ending Nov. 20, 2020, sales for tortillas jumped more than 22% to $2.7 billion, outpacing the overall bakery aisle, which grew 9.4%, according to IRI. Though a smaller subcategory, pita/ flatbreads also topped overall bakery growth rate with 13.5% increase. More than 60% of the dollar growth in the latest period was due to new buyers for pita/flatbreads with roughly 1.8 million new consumers entering the category, as compared with about 4 million new buyers for tortillas, according to the IRI data. While health and wellness have played a role in both categories, heightened usage occasions seem to be a key driver for flatbreads. At the end of the day, it will be important for producers of both categories to understand their new buyers to repeat purchases even when the pandemic subsides. Naan has experienced explosive expansion, posting 20% growth rates for the past three years. Consumers discovered the distinctive nature of the product, and they use it to elevate everyday meals and snacks. Saf-Pro® Ingredients brand bread improvers impact every stage of the bakery process to help you succeed. Whether you're looking to reduce mixing time, improve shelf life or increase loaf volume and uniformity, Lesaffre offers baking solutions to solve your most critical baking challenges. " WHETHER YOU'RE LOOKING TO REDUCE MIXING TIME, IMPROVE SHELF LIFE OR INCREASE LOAF VOLUME AND UNIFORMITY, LESAFFRE OFFERS BAKING SOLUTIONS TO SOLVE YOUR MOST CRITICAL BAKING CHALLENGES. " TOM BENNER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF L E S A F F R E C O R P O R AT I O N / R E D S TA R Y E A S T

