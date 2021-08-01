In the dough - Lesaffre August 2021 - 1

" TAKING ON THIS Dough IN THE U G Lesaffre Leads the Way in Pandemic Preparedness T o help bring relief for the widespread challenge facing the bakery industry of returning to the workplace, AIB International has debuted its new Pandemic Prepared Certification for Corporate Offices, with the first certification being given to Lesaffre's North American corporate office in Milwaukee. Achieving this certification demonstrates that Lesaffre has prioritized employee health, well-being and safety, which will build employee confidence and support for their return to working in the office. " At Lesaffre, there is no higher priority than safety, " said Tom Benner, president and chief executive officer, Lesaffre. " Taking on this demanding certification demonstrates our commitment to the health and safety of our employees, and our business partners. Through AIB International and their Pandemic Prepared Certification for Corporate Offices standard, we are proud to take a leadership role in this area. By achieving this certification, our employees will know that we have elevated critical planning for workplace safety to a best-in-class standard. We believe this will help build their confidence for returning to in-person work, and then help maintain morale once they have returned. " Based on the Pandemic Prepared Certification for Food and Beverage Supply Chains that was launched in July 2020, the new certification is rooted in a clear, actionable and rigorous standard developed with input from the latest COVID-19 information and industry best practices, according to AIB. As employers prepare to welcome employees back to in-person work in office settings, this independent certification requires that protocols are established to recognize and mitigate COVID-19 risks in these workplaces. DEMANDING CERTIFICATION DEMONSTRATES OUR COMMITMENT TO THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF OUR EMPLOYEES, AND OUR BUSINESS PARTNERS. " TOM BENNER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF LESAFFRE CORPORATION/ RED S TAR YEA S T B T R T O H O Y O U B Y L E S A F F R E A N D R E D S T A R Y E A S T

