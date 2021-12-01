In the Dough - Lesaffre December - 1

Dough IN THE U G Meeting Rising Demand in the Hispanic Marketplace T he retail bakery industry has experienced many ups and downs over the decades, but perhaps no situation is more vexing than the one today because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The recovery process emerging today is gaining clarity, yet bakeries large and small face the same troubling situation: lack of qualified labor. Thousands of talented workers left the retail bakery business during Covid. In many cases through no fault of their own, bakery owners now say workers are not returning. Specifically, Hispanic bakeries are facing somewhat of a crisis, in that they want to keep their business stable and provide the same quality at the same costs to maintain steady customer satisfaction. The pandemic has created a number of obstacles - not the least of which is the fact that consumer demand for Hispanic baked goods is increasing every day in the United States. This places the onus on Hispanic bakeries to work even harder. America's labor shortage is not going away, requiring the Hispanic baker to be more productive than ever. Lesaffre offers valuable product solutions that streamline the production process, ease labor challenges, and result in perfect results for each batch. These solutions include the ability to offer superior products that don't require reworking at your bake shop. America's Hispanic population is fueling high expectations for a strong recovery, particularly in breads and sweet breads. Some of the most popular breads in the Hispanic culture are bolillos (rolls), teleras (sandwich rolls), tortillas, and conchas (sweet rolls). From Lesaffre, innovative bread baking bases are uniquely formulated for baking professionals seeking solutions that save time, are easy to use, and promise consistency every time. The key advantages to using bases from Lesaffre are the ability to drive more efficiency with less scaling and manual labor needed. These products will improve the ability of bakers to ease the challenges of the serious labor shortage that exists today. Different types of bases are available for various application types, which offer bakers a 3-in-1 " WHILE THE EXPLOSION OF DEMAND FOR HISPANIC BREADS IS RISING, WE CONTINUE TO WORK ON CREATING BETTER PRODUCTS TO SIMPLIFY PRODUCTION PROCESSES AND HELP BAKERS DEAL WITH THE CURRENT LABOR SHORTAGE. " TOM BENNER, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, LESAFFRE B T R T O H O Y O U B Y L E S A F F R E A N D R E D S T A R Y E A S T

