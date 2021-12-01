In the Dough - Lesaffre December - 1
Meeting Rising Demand in
the Hispanic Marketplace
T
he retail bakery
industry has experienced
many
ups and downs over the
decades, but perhaps no
situation is more vexing
than the one today
because of the Covid-19
pandemic. The recovery
process emerging today
is gaining clarity, yet
bakeries large and small
face the same troubling
situation: lack of qualified
labor. Thousands of
talented workers left the
retail bakery business
during Covid. In many
cases through no fault of
their own, bakery owners
now say workers are not
returning.
Specifically, Hispanic
bakeries are facing
somewhat of a crisis, in
that they want to keep
their business stable
and provide the same
quality at the same
costs to maintain steady
customer satisfaction.
The pandemic has
created a number of
obstacles - not the least
of which is the fact that
consumer demand for
Hispanic baked goods
is increasing every day
in the United States.
This places the onus
on Hispanic bakeries
to work even harder.
America's labor shortage
is not going away,
requiring the Hispanic
baker to be more
productive than ever.
Lesaffre offers valuable
product solutions
that streamline the
production process, ease
labor challenges, and
result in perfect results
for each batch. These
solutions include the
ability to offer superior
products that don't
require reworking at your
bake shop.
America's Hispanic
population is fueling high
expectations for a strong
recovery, particularly
in breads and sweet
breads. Some of the
most popular breads in
the Hispanic culture are
bolillos (rolls), teleras
(sandwich rolls), tortillas,
and conchas (sweet
rolls).
From Lesaffre, innovative
bread baking bases are
uniquely formulated for
baking professionals
seeking solutions that
save time, are easy
to use, and promise
consistency every time.
The key advantages
to using bases from
Lesaffre are the ability
to drive more efficiency
with less scaling and
manual labor needed.
These products will
improve the ability
of bakers to ease the
challenges of the serious
labor shortage that
exists today.
Different types of bases
are available for various
application types, which
offer bakers a 3-in-1
" WHILE THE
EXPLOSION
OF DEMAND
FOR HISPANIC
BREADS IS
RISING, WE
CONTINUE
TO WORK ON
CREATING
BETTER
PRODUCTS
TO SIMPLIFY
PRODUCTION
PROCESSES
AND HELP
BAKERS
DEAL WITH
THE CURRENT
LABOR
SHORTAGE. "
TOM BENNER, PRESIDENT
AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE
OFFICER, LESAFFRE
