In the Dough - Lesaffre September 2022

More than Yeast T oday's bakery challenges are complex. Finding solutions to everyday problems and long-range issues is more important than ever - because the baking industry has changed, and it's not going back. The Covid-19 pandemic forced all companies - large and small - to expand their scope into broader issues - from environmental impacts to global logistics. For this reason, it is imperative to examine the road ahead with a keener focus on how the market landscape is changing, how rapidly, and in which direction. The central issues you are facing today may not be the chief concerns of tomorrow. You need a partner that is wellpositioned to pivot in any direction you need. Set for Sept. 17-21 in Las Vegas, the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) 2022 promises to address these pertinent issues and provide the answers you want at the timing your business requires. Lesaffre will be at IBIE, front and center, to offer a host of products and services designed to match the demands of the ever-changing bakery business climate and, most important, your business' needs. Dough IN THE " VISIT US AT IBIE, AND U G label replacers solve your most critical baking challenges. For almost 170 years, Lesaffre has worked at the forefront of creating innovative products and solutions for bakers. Different types of products are available from Lesaffre for various application types. Although known as a yeast supplier, Lesaffre is much more than yeast. The innovative company provides a wide range of baking solutions, such as dough conditioners and enzymes to malts and fortification products. In 2015, Lesaffre launched Saf-Pro® Ingredients as its new North American product brand for its growing line of conventional, non-GMO and organic baking ingredients. Whether you are looking to reduce mixing time, improve shelf life, or increase loaf volume and uniformity, Saf-Pro dough conditioners, enzyme blends and clean The Azteca™ line from Lesaffre is created exclusively for Hispanic baked goods and combines bread improvers, flavor agents, and enzymes to extend shelf life. This line is designed specifically for Hispanic baked goods like bolillos, tortillas, teleras, conchas, and other Hispanic breads. Azteca dough improvers and base blends help you deliver improved machinability, volume, softness, and more. Livendo® is a growing line of innovative sourdough products designed to give bakers the ability to expand their sourdough offering and stand out in the fast-growing sourdough market. Livendo by Lesaffre is available in concentrates and powders that are easy to dose and can be incorporated directly into the flour, making them ideal to provide a unique taste and texture for a wide range of fresh, par-baked, and frozen dough products. LEARN MORE ABOUT HOW LESAFFRE CAN HELP YOU ADVANCE AND PROSPER IN THE NEW ECONOMY. " TOM BENNER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF LESAFFRE C ORPORATION/RED S TAR YEA S T B T R T O H O Y O U B Y L E S A F F R E A N D R E D S T A R Y E A S T

