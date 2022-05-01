In the Dough May 2022 - 1

Dough IN THE U G Innovative Product Solutions for Changing Times W ithout a doubt, the world is changing faster than ever before. The impact on the bakery industry is evident: People seek comfort in the foods they enjoy, especially bread and fresh bakery. Bread has evolved. There once were fewer choices. Now the options are abundant. This important trend shows no signs of stopping and carries with it ample reason for positivity. There is more potential for growth by matching - and exceeding - consumer expectations about bread. Right now, the industry is simply turning another corner by achieving both higher consistency and superb flavor. Still, there is more work to be done. This year, bakers can learn more about everything Lesaffre has to offer at the upcoming International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) 2022, the largest, most comprehensive baking industry event in the Western Hemisphere. The bakery industry's largest event takes place on Sept. 18-21, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the Baking Expo™ there is never a dull moment with these can't-miss events, competitions, compelling displays of creativity, industry awards, networking events and more. These inspiring forums and events create a world of opportunities for conversations with peers and connections with new contacts. After years of cancelled events, bakers are eager to come back together at IBIE, to be inspired, to see colleagues, to learn, to discover the latest innovations. " WE ARE GREATLY LOOKING FORWARD TO IBIE WHERE WE WILL DEMONSTRATE NEW INNOVATIONS, CATCH UP WITH OLD FRIENDS, AND ENJOY ALL THE BEST THAT THE BAKING INDUSTRY HAS TO OFFER. " TOM BENNER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF LESAFFRE CORPORATION/ RED S TAR YEA S T B T R T O H O Y O U B Y L E S A F F R E A N D R E D S T A R Y E A S T

