In the Dough May 2022

Dough
IN THE
U
G
Innovative Product
Solutions for
Changing Times
W
ithout a doubt,
the world is
changing faster
than ever before. The
impact on the bakery industry
is evident: People
seek comfort in the foods
they enjoy, especially
bread and fresh bakery.
Bread has evolved. There
once were fewer choices.
Now the options are
abundant. This important
trend shows no signs
of stopping and carries
with it ample reason for
positivity.
There is more potential
for growth by matching
- and exceeding -
consumer expectations
about bread. Right now,
the industry is simply
turning another corner
by achieving both higher
consistency and superb
flavor. Still, there is more
work to be done.
This year, bakers can
learn more about
everything Lesaffre has
to offer at the upcoming
International Baking
Industry Exposition
(IBIE) 2022, the largest,
most comprehensive
baking industry event in
the Western Hemisphere.
The bakery industry's
largest event takes
place on Sept. 18-21,
2022, at the Las Vegas
Convention Center in Las
Vegas, Nevada. At the
Baking Expo™ there is
never a dull moment with
these can't-miss events,
competitions, compelling
displays of creativity,
industry awards,
networking events and
more.
These inspiring forums
and events create a
world of opportunities
for conversations with
peers and connections
with new contacts.
After years of cancelled
events, bakers are eager
to come back together
at IBIE, to be inspired, to
see colleagues, to learn,
to discover the latest
innovations.
" WE ARE
GREATLY
LOOKING
FORWARD TO
IBIE WHERE
WE WILL
DEMONSTRATE
NEW
INNOVATIONS,
CATCH UP WITH
OLD FRIENDS,
AND ENJOY ALL
THE BEST THAT
THE BAKING
INDUSTRY HAS
TO OFFER. "
TOM BENNER,
PRESIDENT AND CEO OF
LESAFFRE CORPORATION/
RED S TAR YEA S T
B
T
R
T
O
H
O
Y
O
U
B
Y
L
E
S
A
F
F
R
E
A
N
D
R
E
D
S
T
A
R
Y
E
A
S
T
