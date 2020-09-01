Enzymes for Every Baking Solution -- Lallemand - 1
ENZYMES
FOR
EVERY BAKING
SOLUTION
Selecting the enzyme solution
that matches your need and delivers value
Enzymes answer many of today's important bakery formulating challenges.
Remarkably versatile, enzyme functionalities can assist with dough development,
dough strengthening and extending bread
shelf life. They can also replace chemical
additives while providing the desired effect.
They can prevent acrylamide formation and
enable successful gluten-free baking. They
even have a role to play in sustainability
- helping in reducing water and energy
consumption.
"Formulators should almost always
consider an enzyme solution for their challenges," said Brian Fatula, vice-president,
Lallemand Baking Solutions, Montreal, Que.,
Canada. He is an expert in enzyme technology and bakery R&D.
EFFECTIVE BIOCATALYSTS
Enzymes act as biocatalysts that speed
up chemical reactions without themselves
Lallemand_JuneEzine_.indd 1
being consumed. All enzymes are proteins,
and those used in bakery applications are
derived from plants, bacteria and fungi.
A very small amount can do a great deal
of work, especially when the enzymes are
allowed to act at the right time, pH and
temperature.
"Technology today allows enzymes to be
developed with specific known activities and
produced to deliver the exact functionality
wanted," Mr. Fatula said. "We also know the
key parameters, such as pH and temperature,
that allow each specific enzyme to perform
at their optimum level. This, in turn, allows
formulators to know where in the process the
enzyme will be active."
Such specificity gives formulators more
confidence about expected reactions, Mr.
Fatula observed. "No longer do they have to
worry about 'side activities'," he added.
Most often, the right enzyme for a given
application will be a blend tailored to fit formu-
