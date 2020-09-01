Enzymes for Every Baking Solution -- Lallemand - 1

ENZYMES FOR EVERY BAKING SOLUTION Selecting the enzyme solution that matches your need and delivers value Enzymes answer many of today's important bakery formulating challenges. Remarkably versatile, enzyme functionalities can assist with dough development, dough strengthening and extending bread shelf life. They can also replace chemical additives while providing the desired effect. They can prevent acrylamide formation and enable successful gluten-free baking. They even have a role to play in sustainability - helping in reducing water and energy consumption. "Formulators should almost always consider an enzyme solution for their challenges," said Brian Fatula, vice-president, Lallemand Baking Solutions, Montreal, Que., Canada. He is an expert in enzyme technology and bakery R&D. EFFECTIVE BIOCATALYSTS Enzymes act as biocatalysts that speed up chemical reactions without themselves Lallemand_JuneEzine_.indd 1 being consumed. All enzymes are proteins, and those used in bakery applications are derived from plants, bacteria and fungi. A very small amount can do a great deal of work, especially when the enzymes are allowed to act at the right time, pH and temperature. "Technology today allows enzymes to be developed with specific known activities and produced to deliver the exact functionality wanted," Mr. Fatula said. "We also know the key parameters, such as pH and temperature, that allow each specific enzyme to perform at their optimum level. This, in turn, allows formulators to know where in the process the enzyme will be active." Such specificity gives formulators more confidence about expected reactions, Mr. Fatula observed. "No longer do they have to worry about 'side activities'," he added. Most often, the right enzyme for a given application will be a blend tailored to fit formu- 1 8/4/2020 4:45:28 PM

Enzymes for Every Baking Solution -- Lallemand

Table of Contents for the Digital Edition of Enzymes for Every Baking Solution -- Lallemand